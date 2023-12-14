Blythewood seeks input on Doko Park master plan

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Town of Blythewood is conducting a survey regarding the expansion opportunities of Doko Meadows Park.

“We are seeking input from the community members as to how they would like to see it developed,” said Mayor Sloan Griffin. “I strongly encourage Blythewood residents to participate to help guide these plans and vision.”

The master plan will be created through an intentional planning process prioritizing public engagement to capture a shared community vision for the park’s future, according to Griffin.

In combination with other public outreach activities, this survey is designed to help capture and define the goals and recommendations of the master plan.

The survey has 10 questions, plus three optional demographics questions at the end. It will take approximately 10 minutes to complete.

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PCXNTBB to take the survey.