Brothers of the Smoke give back

By

Members of BOTS, from left: John Edwards (owner of Blythewood Cigar and Wine), Keith Williams, Oneal Francis, Jamaal Mosely (Blythewood Planning Commission), Andre Key, John Walker, Kevin Bland (President), Kip Russ (Vice President), Romeo Jones, and Alex Montgomery. Members not present are: Antwan Ayers, Brian Webb, Elwood Gant, Floyd Mitchel, Mark Cooper, Mike Ball, Mike Evans, Shawn Belton, Troy Clay and Troy Seymour. | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – Brothers of the Smoke (BOTS) is more than a group of cigar fanatics. While their mission is to cultivate a vibrant community of cigar enthusiasts bound by the shared passion for the art of cigar appreciation, the BOTS also work to impact the community.

“We strive to create an inclusive and welcoming environment that fosters genuine camaraderie among our members. Beyond the enjoyment of premium cigars, our commitment extends to making a positive impact on the community we call home,” John Edwards said.

“Through charitable initiatives and community outreach, we aim to give back and contribute to the well-being of those around us.”

And this holiday season, the Brothers did just that – in multiple ways.

They sponsored a family through Family helping Families, purchasing $1,000 worth of items from a list provided by the family.

Blythewood Cigar and Wine and BOTS donated over 1,500 toys to the Columbia Housing Authority and 50 blankets to the Oliver Gospel Mission. On Wednesday, BOTS handed out toys to kids at The Pointe apartments in Blythewood.