FoodShare moves to Council on Aging

WINNSBORO – FoodShare-Fairfield has relocated from Prisma Health Family Medicine to Fairfield County Council on Aging (FCCOA), located at 210 E. Washington Street in Winnsboro.

FoodShare-Fairfield, an initiative of Fairfield Forward, aims to reduce food insecurity in Fairfield County while also improving access to fresh fruits and vegetables for all county residents.

The new location will be operational Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., with Friday’s hours from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The facility will remain closed on weekends and public holidays.

To order a FoodShare box, place your order by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. The pick-up time for the box will be from 1 – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13.

For more information, call 803-635-3015 or text 803-801-3238.