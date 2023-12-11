Griffin fires Black, Burnett, releases MPA legal expenses

By

BLYTHEWOOD – At a noon press conference Monday at Doko Manor, newly elected Blythewood mayor Sloan Griffin announced that the town of Blythewood has incurred almost $700,000 in fees with two law firms over past two-and-a-half years for its legal entanglement with MPA Strategies, the Town’s former marketing firm.

Griffin also announced that the Town has fired both firms, one last week and the other today (Monday, Dec. 11)

The Shannon Burnett law firm of Blythewood, to which the Town paid $238,753.75, was terminated on Dec. 6.

The Maynard Nexsen law firm (formerly Nexsen Pruet law firm) of Columbia, has been paid a total of $314,087.42. That legal team, led by attorney David Black, was sent a letter of release and termination at 11:36 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11

Griffin said invoices are still outstanding in the amount of $141,633.09 as of Dec. 1, 2023. More invoices could be forthcoming.

Ashley Hunter, CEO of MPA Strategies, had this to say about Mayor Griffin’s announcement:

“After three years of nefariously spending almost $700,000 in public money behind the public’s back, today is an enormous victory for the citizens of Blythewood. Newly-elected Mayor Griffin and the new administration have made great strides in returning transparency and dignity to a South Carolina town that has so much to offer.



“As for the lawsuits; I look forward to putting the defamatory statements and the unrelenting intimidation tactics from the Town’s previous Mayor behind me,” she said.

See a breakdown of expenses released by the Town:

The Voice will share more information later today.