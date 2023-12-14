Kids in Parks walking trail opens in Winnsboro

By

Fairfield Forward cuts the ribbon on its new walking trail. | Photos: Martha Ladd

WINNSBORO – Fairfield Forward celebrated the grand opening of the Kids in Parks Walking Trail, on Dec. 6, in the heart of historic Downtown Winnsboro, located at 141 S. Congress Street.

The trail has been designed to take visitors on a journey through the town’s history, with several historical stops along the way. From the early days of the town’s founding to its growth and development, the trail offers a unique opportunity for both children and adults to learn about the history of Winnsboro.

Thanks to Fairfield Forward’s Duke Endowment grant, this project became possible. The trail will be a valuable educational resource for the community, with an interactive way for children to explore and learn about the town’s history. It is expected to be a resource and fun adventure for families, schools, and history buffs alike, and a great way to celebrate the town’s heritage.