Munch-Munch, Yum-Yum

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Cookie Elves enjoyed another year of their annual tradition.

Head Cookie Elf Norma Branham made hundreds and hundreds of delicious cookies and pounds and pounds of chocolate fudge, and generously giving them all away to the elderly and shut-in members of the community. The Elves packaged all those cookies and helped Norma and her husband Eddie deliver them.

Cookie Day makes Christmas truly special, not only for the Cookie Elves, but for those in the community who received the delightful and delicious Christmas cookies each year. Shown from left are Elves Denise Branham, Terry Vickers, Phyllis Gutierrez, Norma Branham, Beth Collins and Jan Gregory.