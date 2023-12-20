Winnsboro man dies in Tuesday fire

By

WINNSBORO – On Tuesday, December 19, Fairfield County Fire Service was dispatched to a residence on Keyhole Dr. in Winnsboro for a structure fire with an individual inside.

Firefighters located the victim and Fairfield County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the scene.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has identified the individual as Mr. Wardell Jeter, 83, from Winnsboro. According to Hill, an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of Mr. Jeter’s death.

Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and SLED continue to investigate this incident.