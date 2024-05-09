Blythewood Town Council considers hiring more employees

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Town council members spent approximately six hours on April 19 in a budget workshop at the Manor taking a first look at the Town’s proposed $3.7 million FY 2024-25 annual budget.

Proposals included hiring several new employees – three part time student interns at $15 per hour for 20 hours per week; a lobbyist position that’s already been budgeted for; a full-time combination human resources director/financial assistant; a full time annexation/economic development coordinator, and possibly a planning/development consultant and engineering/landscape person.

Former Town Administrator Carroll Williamson said Mayor Sloan Griffin suggested hiring three high school student interns who would have the opportunity to work on a part time basis for the Town in positions of their interest.

“They will apply for the jobs online,” Griffin said. “A student interested in finance might want to apply to work with the financial side of town hall. If they are interested in landscape maintenance, they can apply to work in our public works department.

‘We’re creating these jobs based off the jobs we have,” Griffin said.

Griffin said he would also like to budget for a fulltime person who can deal with both annexation and economic development, as well as a fulltime human resources director/economic development director.

In other budget discussions, bookkeeper Julie Emory said the employee health insurance premium has increased 12.8 percent, but that none of that increase will be passed along to employees.

Outside legal expenses which had been budgeted last year at $500,000 for lawsuits associated with MPA Strategies, is being reduced to $100,000 in the FY 2024-25 budget.

A number of changes are being discussed as to how the Town will allocate its Hospitality and Accommodation Tax revenue, and will be discussed at the May 9 budget workshop.

The local option sales tax (LOST) revenue has increased considerably. It was budgeted at $479,611 in FY 2022. In FY 2025, the LOST revenue is budgeted at $1,000,000.

Griffin has proposed a 30 percent increase in his and council’s salaries. If passed, the salaries would go into effect after the next election in 2026. The mayor’s salary would jump from $10,800 to $14,040 per month. Council members’ salaries would go from $7,200 to $9,360 per month.

The proposed budget would increase salaries for the administrative employees from a total of $444,979 in FY 2024 to $490,416 in FY 2025, plus $39,322 for retirement and health care benefits for a total of $529,738.

Griffin also suggested the Town award two $10,000 public safety grants to Richland County’s fire and EMS stations in the Blythewood area.

The next budget workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m., May 9 at the Manor in Doko Park.