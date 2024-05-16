Fairfield County Council scraps with comp plan, budget

By

WINNSBORO – With limited discussion, Fairfield County Council adopted second reading of an ordinance establishing the 2024 comprehensive plan, and also deferred action on second reading of the 2024-25 budget which has still not been made available to the public.

Following pleas from the public and a closed-door discussion, Midlands STEM Charter School is one step closer to paving the way for a new turn lane at its new school, being built on Columbia Rd.

On Monday night, Fairfield County Council voted 5-1-1 to approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) affirming its participation in the turn lane project.

Councilman Tim Roseborough voted in opposition while Councilwoman Shirley Greene abstained.

Four residents, including two STEM school board members, lobbied the council to adopt the MOU, saying the turn lane would enhance traffic flow and improve safety.

“This turning lane will greatly improve the safety and efficiency for our students, faculty and staff as they enter and exit school grounds,” board member Kizzie Smalls said. “The lack of a turning lane on the road will cause congestion during the drop-off and pickup times.”

Smalls added that the turn lane benefits not only the school, but also surrounding roads and emergency vehicle traffic.

“We understand this is a significant investment, but investing in the safety and well-being of our students is a top priority,” she said.

Midlands STEM board treasurer Dan Campbell said the charter school has grown tremendously in the past decade, increasing from about 70 to over 230 today. He said enrollment next year could hit 300.

Campbell noted the “MOU costs the county nothing,” saying the funds have already been approved.

“This is a request for the county to help safeguard funds the state has already allocated,” he said. “All we’re asking is for you to hold this money, to safeguard it while we build this turn lane.”

Another speaker said the school is asking the county to hold $185,143 for the project. She said the S.C. Department of Transportation has already earmarked about $532,000 for the project.

The DOT received the funds from the County Transportation Committee, or CTC. The CTC is a state appointed panel that appropriates state gas tax funds for local road projects.

The Comp Plan

In other business, council members unanimously approved second reading to the draft 2024 comprehensive plan. One more reading is required for the plan to take effect.

Previously scheduled in April, second reading was deferred after Fairfield resident and Realtor Brenda Worthington and others reported glaring errors in the document.

Fairfield developed the plan with help from the Central Midlands Council of Governments. It also incorporated resident feedback.

On Monday night, Worthington thanked the council for addressing some of the errors, notably those relating to density requirements, but also noted the document still falls short.

“There are still other concerns about the comprehensive plan and one of those has to do with the land use plan,” she said. “The map was designed by an entity outside Fairfield County so we have an outside entity deciding what the future of Fairfield County looks like.”

Worthington said the plan’s future land use map also appears to emphasize subsidized housing surrounding the town of Winnsboro while de-emphasizing industrial development along the I-77 corridor.

“Are you trying to grow tax revenues or is the property tax burden being increased on its residents?” Worthington asked.

Councilman Dan Ruff asked if county administration could revisit the plan to possibly incorporate additional feedback before third reading.

“Is there a way or possibility to make changes?” Ruff asked.

Interim administrator Clay Killian said council members can amend the document prior to third reading if it chose to do so.

Ruff asked deputy administrator Synithia Williams if most avenues for further revision had been exhausted. Williams said they have been exhausted.

“The [Central Midlands COG] used the best available data from the census bureau and available public information,” Williams said. [The COG] also wanted to point out that once adopted, the comprehensive plan can be updated at any time and as required by state law to be reviewed every five years.”

State law also requires comprehensive plan updates every 10 years. Fairfield hasn’t updated its plan since 2010, making the current update four years past due.

Budget Vote Postponed

After Ruff protested voting on a second reading without making the budget available, council members postponed the reading, along with a scheduled public hearing for the budget.

The public hearing has been rescheduled for May 29. It will immediately follow a budget work session scheduled for 3:30 p.m.