Farmers’ Market opens May 18

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield Farmers and Artisans Market will officially open its 2024 season on Saturday, May 18. The event will last from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Farmers Market host about 25 vendors inside the County Farmer’s Market at 117 E. Washington Street behind the town clock.

New this year will be a Kids Korner where children can create, paint and plant. The Kids Korner, which is free, will be held the first market weekend each month. The kids’ crafts will be agriculture related. After creating their project, the kids can take their projects home. Snacks will be provided.

Expect the usual great farmers market crafts, flowers, meats, handmade dolls, early garden produce, t-shirts, end-of-school teacher gifts, as well as gifts for Father’s Day, graduation and many other occasions.

Popcorn will be on sale for $1 per bag. There will be recorded music and maybe a food truck on the street.

Bring the whole family to shop, have lunch and enjoy the market and all of downtown.

For more information, call the Fairfield Farmers’ Market at 803-917-7894.