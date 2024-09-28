Field and Stream Musical Festival postponed

By

Organizers of the Field and Stream Musical Festival have notified ticket holders in the following email that the festival has been postponed due to the state of emergency and conditions on the ground following Hurricane Helene.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the postponement of the inaugural Field & Stream Music Fest, originally scheduled for October 4-6, 2024, due to Hurricane Helene. Given the state of emergency and challenging conditions on the ground, this decision has been made out of an abundance of caution.

The damage from Hurricane Helene has been severe, with widespread flooding, downed trees, and blocked roads. Power is still out on site, deliveries have been delayed, and some areas of the festival grounds remain inaccessible. We have been advised by the production team and site engineers that it is not possible to move forward safely under these circumstances.

While we are deeply disappointed, the safety of our fans, sponsors, staff, and crew remains our highest priority. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by the storm. In support of recovery efforts, festival equipment like restroom trailers, generators, and food supplies will be redirected to assist FEMA and emergency services.

We are heartbroken but excited to bring you an unforgettable experience next year. New dates will be announced soon. Tickets and camping will automatically roll over to the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available. The refund process will commence in the next two weeks or less, and we’ll provide further details soon.

Thank you for your support and understanding. Please stay safe and keep those impacted by Hurricane Helene in your thoughts and prayers. For updates, follow us on social media or visit www.fieldandstreammusicfest.com”

