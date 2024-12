By

Photos: Facebook/VillageChurchBlythewood

BLYTHEWOOD – VillageChurch Blythewood held its annual ‘A Village Christmas’ on Sunday, Dec. 15. The church held two services, complete with music from the kids’ choir and Blythewood Middle School’s orchestra, a live nativity, and a hot chocolate bar.

The recorded service will be available through their Facebook page, facebook.com/VillageChurchBlythewood.