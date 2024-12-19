Four make debuts with Winnsboro Cotillion Club

By

WINNSBORO – The Winnsboro Cotillion Club presented four debutantes and recognized six sons on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at the 68th annual Winter Ball. At a reception prior to the ball, Mrs. Jason Carroll Taylor, president, and Mr. Taylor; Mr. John Palmer Nicholson, president-elect, and Mrs. Nicholson; and the debutantes and their parents received members and guests.

Miss Riley Gibbs Robinson Goode

The debutantes were presented by their fathers and then performed the traditional debutante figure with their escorts and marshals. Each debutante carried the Winnsboro Cotillion signature bouquet of pale pink roses, pink lisianthus, miniature orchids, freesia and greenery, clustered in an embossed silver holder. Following the debutante figure and grand march, members and guests of the cotillion enjoyed an evening of dining and dancing.

Miss Riley Gibbs Robinson Goode is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Smith Goode II and the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph Kevin Tanner and Ms. Lara Gibbs Tanner. Miss Goode is also the granddaughter of Mrs. John Culbreth Robinson, Jr. and the late Mr. Robinson. Miss Goode is pursuing a degree in radiological studies from Midlands Technical College. Miss Goode’s escort was Ethan Joseph Steward, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Steward. Mr. Steward attends The Citadel. Miss Goode’s marshal was Mr. Roan Austin Mechling, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Traeger Mechling.

Miss Margaret Kathryn Hughes

Miss Margaret Kathryn Hughes is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Crawford Hughes, Jr. and was sponsored by her aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Calvin Caldwell, III. Miss Hughes is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Crawford Hughes, Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Julian Mann. Miss Hughes attended the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business and will be transferring to Clemson University to continue her studies as a Business-Marketing major. Miss Hughes is a member of Chi Omega sorority and she is also a Palmetto Fellow Scholar and a recipient of the Palmetto Girls’ State Scholarship in addition to being a Dean’s List scholar. Miss Hughes’s escort was Mr. John Parker Wingate, the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Goodman Wingate, II. Mr. Wingate attends the University of South Carolina. Miss Hughes’s marshal was Mr. Patrick Lawson Wade, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Bliss Wade. Mr. Wade attends The Citadel.

Miss Anna Grace Martin

Miss Anna Grace Martin is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Heath Martin and the granddaughter of Mrs. Frank Winton Martin and the late Mr. Martin. She is also the granddaughter of Mrs. Shirley Tanner Weed. Miss Martin is a sophomore at the University of South Carolina majoring in Nursing. Miss Martin is a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and is a recipient of the Garnet Scholarship and the USC School of Nursing Scholarship. Miss Martin has also been recognized as a member of the President’s List. Miss Martin’s escort was Mr. Hunter Carl Jeffcoat, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Wayne Jeffcoat, Jr. Mr. Jeffcoat attends the University of South Carolina. Miss Martin’s marshal was Mr. Kitt Ambrose Nicholson, the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Palmer Nicholson. Mr. Nicholson attends Charleston Southern University.

Miss Allison McCall Reynolds

Miss Allison McCall Reynolds is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Jason Reynolds and the granddaughter of Mrs. and Mrs. David Gregg Hodges and Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Emerson Reynolds. Miss Reynolds is a sophomore at Clemson University and is majoring in Early Childhood Education. Miss Reynolds is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, and she is also an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes where she is a small group leader. Miss Reynolds’s escort was Mr. Geoffrey Neal Hunt, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Neal Hunt. Mr. Hunt attends Clemson University. Miss Reynolds’s marshal was Mr. Coleman O’Conner Davis, the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Vernon Davis, III. Mr. Davis attends Clemson University.

Six sons also attended their first ball.

Mr. Walter Bruce Baker III is the son of Mr. Walter Bruce Baker, Jr. and Dr. Carolyn Harwell Baker. He is the grandson of Mrs. William Ambrose Harwell and the late Mr. Harwell, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Walter Bruce Baker, Sr. Mr. Baker attends The Citadel and is a squad leader for Delta Company. Mr. Baker is majoring in Finance with a minor in Economics.

Mr. Douglass Berry Bonds is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Berry Bonds and the grandson of Mrs. Berry Bonds and the late Mr. Bonds. He is also the grandson of Dr. Janet Lynne Douglass. Mr. Bonds attends Clemson University and is a member of the Clemson Shotgun Team. Mr. Bonds is pursuing a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology.

Mr. Travis Mayes Bonds is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Mayes Bonds. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Gene Bonds and Mr. and Mrs. John Henry Travis. Mr. Bonds attends Charleston Southern University and is a recipient of the Buccaneer Scholarship, the SC Life Scholarship, and the Palmetto Boys’ State Scholarship. Mr. Bonds is majoring in Public Health.

Mr. Ethan Michael Dean is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wayne Dean and the grandson of Mrs. Bryan Munson Matthews and the late Mr. Matthews and also the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Frederick Dean, Sr. Mr. Dean attends Mississippi State University and is a member of Farmhouse Fraternity and the Mississippi State University Shooting Sports Team. He is also the recipient of multiple scholarships and has been on both the Dean’s List and the President’s List. Mr. Dean is pursuing a degree in Sustainable Bioproducts.

Mr. Connor Travis Little is the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Wayne Lambert and the grandson Mr. and Mrs. Addlia Felton Mincey, Mr. James Doyle Little, Mrs. Frank Wayne Lambert and the late Mr. Lambert, and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Patrick Bolin, Mr. Little attends The Citadel and is a Gold Stars recipient. He has also been recognized as a member of the Dean’s list. Mr. Little is majoring in Business Finance.

Mr. Kitt Ambrose Nicholson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Palmer Nicholson and the grandson of Mrs. John Vinson Nicholson, Jr. and the late Dr. Nicholson. He is also the grandson of Mrs. William Ambrose Harwell and the late Mr. Harwell. Mr. Nicholson is a Jairy Hunter, Jr. Scholar, a SC Life Scholarship recipient, and has been recognized as a member of the Dean’s list. Mr. Nicholson attends Charleston Southern University and is pursuing a degree in Financial Management.