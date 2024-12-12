Ridgeway woman charged with murder

By

Neal

RIDGEWAY – Tammi Neal, 54, of Ridgeway, was arrested by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Dec. 4 after deputies responded to a reported stabbing at a residence on Salutation Lane in Ridgeway, according to a report from the Sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies discovered a male with a knife wound to his chest, the report stated. The victim was identified as 44-year-old George Thomas Yorn Jr. Despite a responding deputy rendering lifesaving measures until EMS arrived, Yorn succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Neal was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center where she was charged with Murder and Possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is awaiting arraignment.