Blythewood man to appear on Wheel of Fortune

By

Matt Benton and his wife Stephanie back stage on the Wheel of Fortune set. | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – Matt Benton says he’s always dreamed of being a contestant on a TV game show – preferably The Price is Right or Wheel of Fortune. That dream came true recently when he was selected to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.

“I feel so incredibly fortunate to have been a contestant on The Wheel of Fortune,” Benton, 40, told The Voice last week. “They say that over a million people per year apply, and only 600 make it on. It was a once in a lifetime experience! The taping itself was a blur in every way,” he said. I personally can’t wait to watch it because it’s honestly difficult to remember what all happened. The experience was a combination of excitement, nervousness, and joy,” he recalled.

Benton said he and his wife Stephanie not only enjoyed the fun of the game show which was taped Nov. 21, but that they enjoyed their time in Los Angeles as well.

Wheel of Fortune contestant Matt Benton holds one of his LEGO creations.

The Bentons and their three kids, ages 15, 11, and 9, have lived in Blythewood since 2017.

“I’m originally from a small town in central Illinois,” he said. “I joined the Navy when I was 22 and served six years active duty as a Nuclear Reactor Operator stationed aboard the USS Nimitz.”

After the Navy, Benton said he went back to school to complete his degree and spent the next ten years in non-profit leadership until making the jump to a career in real estate in late 2023.

“Aside from my work as a realtor, I also coached varsity boys’ golf at Westwood High School for the past two seasons,” he said. But since his son plays golf for Blythewood High School this year, Benton no longer coaches at Westwood.

“I didn’t want to coach against him,” he said.

In addition to playing golf and following game shows, Benton says he’s also an avid LEGO collector.

“I’m still a big kid at heart,” he joked.

Benton quipped that he’s known in some circles as ‘The LEGO realtor.’

While he’s tight-lipped about how he did on the show, he says he’s anxious to see it when it airs next week. He said he and his wife are having friends over for a watch party.

“It’ll be fun,” he said. “Maybe there’ll be another story after my episode airs,” he said with a laugh.

To watch Benton’s episode on Wheel of Fortune, tune in Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. on the ABC channel 25 (WOLO-TV).