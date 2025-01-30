Blythewood Town Council makes appointments to boards, commissions

By

Mario Lewis

Natasha Hyacinthe

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Town Council voted Monday night to make two new appointments to the Town’s boards and commissions.

Katasha Hyacinthe, a resident of Cobblestone Park, was appointed to the planning commission, and Mario Lewis, also a resident of Cobblestone Park, was appointed to the board of zoning appeals. Both said they are newcomers to government participation.

Hyacinthe, a native of Alabama, is a four-year army veteran and has lived in Blythewood for four years. She has worked Department of Veterans Affairs and is currently a veteran’s service representative. She has also worked for the Department of the Army and was an insurance claims specialist with the Social Security Administration.

She holds a Bachelors degree in Early Childhood Education from Chaminade University and a Masters degree in Management and Leadership from Webster University.

Mario Lewis, a native of North Carolina, has lived in Blythewood for three years. He has spent most of his career as a supervisor and warehouse manager for General Motors Corporation, first in Texas, then in Michigan.

He is retired and currently manages real estate in North Carolina and has a home business servicing tankless water heaters.

Council also made a number of re-appointments to the following boards and commissions: planning commission – Kenneth Coleman and Marcus Taylor; board of zoning appeals – Ed Parler and Ray Fantone; board of architectural review – Paul Moscati, Jim McLean, Keith Bailey, Jeremy Inman, Cindy Nord, and Sandra York.