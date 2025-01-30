By

From left, Tina Johnson, Ridgeway Mayor Rick Johnson, Byron and May Hanna, Fairfield Co. Chamber Director Dillon Pullen, and Charlene Herring. | Contributed

RIDGEWAY – The owners of Molly Creek Company cut the ribbon on their new shop in Ridgeway on Friday, Jan. 24. The store offers artisan soaps, specialty foods and restored furniture.

Owners Byron and May Hanna said the business was born from a shared passion for creativity, quality, and connection.

“With years of experience in soapmaking, a love for farming and supporting local artisans, we set out to create a space that celebrates the beauty of handmade goods and the joy they bring to daily life,” the couple stated.

The shop is located at 1051 Hwy 21 S in Ridgeway. Hours are Tuesdays – Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, call 803-381-8186.