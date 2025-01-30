Nine recognized for creating unity in the community

By

Jamie Vain accepts the award for the Fairfield County Farmers and Artisans Market; Valeria Davis accepts for the Fairfield County Council on Aging; James Greene accepts for Fairfield County Behavioral Health; Shirley Greene accepts the Community Leadership Award; and Sylvia Harrison accepts the School Administrator Award on behalf of National Principal of the Year Dr. Tracie Swilley, and the Lifetime Achievement Award for Donald Prioleau. | Contributed

BLAIR – Each year the St. Matthews II Baptist Church of Blair recognizes individuals, groups, and organizations in the community who have worked to serve others in Fairfield County community, thus the award is named the Unity in the Community Award. The voting for candidates for the award is an online process.

This year, nine Unity in the Community Awards were presented on Sunday, Jan. 19 to the following recipients:

Community Collaboration Award: Fairfield Community Food Bank

Community Impact People’s Choice Award: Fairfield County Office on Aging

School Administrator Award: Dr. Tracie Swilley, Principal, Fairfield Central High School

Art and Culture Award: Fairfield Farmers and Artisans Market

Best Event of the Year Award: Blair Day Festival

Community Agency Award: Fairfield Behavioral Health

Community Leadership Award: Shirley Greene

Organization of the Year Award: Blair Coalition of Churches

Lifetime Achievement Award: Donald Prioleau