Nine recognized for creating unity in the community

BLAIR – Each year the St. Matthews II Baptist Church of Blair recognizes individuals, groups, and organizations in the community who have worked to serve others in Fairfield County community, thus the award is named the Unity in the Community Award. The voting for candidates for the award is an online process.
This year, nine Unity in the Community Awards were presented on Sunday, Jan. 19 to the following recipients:
Community Collaboration Award: Fairfield Community Food Bank
Community Impact People’s Choice Award: Fairfield County Office on Aging
School Administrator Award: Dr. Tracie Swilley, Principal, Fairfield Central High School
Art and Culture Award: Fairfield Farmers and Artisans Market
Best Event of the Year Award: Blair Day Festival
Community Agency Award: Fairfield Behavioral Health
Community Leadership Award: Shirley Greene
Organization of the Year Award: Blair Coalition of Churches
Lifetime Achievement Award: Donald Prioleau