PTP to host Valentine’s dinner & show

WINNSBORO – The PineTree Players will host their third annual Valentine’s dinner & show – The Dangers of VD (Valentine’s Day) – on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Winnsboro Woman’s Club. Both shows are set for 6 p.m.

Catered by Scottie’s Cafe & Grill, the show will feature uproarious laughs mixed with social commentary against the background of Valentine’s Day.

“In a world where love is in the air and Cupid’s arrows fly wildly, our characters navigate the chaotic landscape of romance, heartbreak, and the unexpected consequences of their Valentine’s Day choices,” a press release from the PineTree Playhouse said. “Will love conquer all, or will it lead to hilariously disastrous outcomes?”

The event is by reservation only. Ticket sales end at midnight on Saturday, Feb. 9. Tickets, $30, include the catered three-course meal. They can be purchased at www.pinetreeplayhouse.com/shows or by phone at (803)-767-2101.

Winnsboro Woman’s Club is located at 102 Vanderhorst St. in Winnsboro.

This play contains mature themes and language that may not be suitable for audiences under 16 years old.