BW Town Administrator Daniel Stines resigns

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Town Administrator Daniel Stines submitted a letter of resignation to town council and Mayor Sloan Griffin on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

“After careful consideration,” Stines wrote, “I have decided to move my family back to North Carolina. I have been presented with an opportunity to help build back a Western North Carolina town.

“I have enjoyed the challenges and opportunities in my 18 months as Assistant Town Administrator, Interim Town Administrator, and Town Administrator,” Stines wrote.

Two days later, on Friday, Jan. 31, Griffin issued a formal announcement acknowledging that Stines had accepted an opportunity to help rebuild a Western North Carolina town that had been impacted by Hurricane Helene. Griffin said Stines, who has served in multiple leadership capacities, has been instrumental in guiding Blythewood through a period of growth and strategic planning.

“His leadership has strengthened the town’s operations and set a strong foundation for future success,” Griffin said..

“It has been a privilege to work alongside Daniel Stines,” Griffin said. “His leadership, dedication, and vision have helped move Blythewood forward. Stines will remain in his role through March 20, 2025, allowing for a smooth transition of responsibilities.”

Griffin said he and the town council “will oversee the next steps in ensuring continued progress for Blythewood.”

“Blythewood is a special place, and I leave knowing that this community is poised for great things in the years to come,” Stines wrote.

Stines had 17 years’ experience in local government work prior to coming to work for the Town of Blythewood in October, 2023. He previously served as Community Development Director for Fairfield County government. Prior to that he served as Superintendent of Parks and Recreation in Morganton, North Carolina; was Parks and Recreation Director in Mooresville North Carolina; and Parks and Recreation Director/Project Manager for Harrisburg, North Carolina.

Stines is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Parks and Recreation Management and another Bachelor’s degree in Geography.

He graduated from the Revenue Development and Management program at North Carolina State University and is a Credentialed Manager Candidate through ICMA’s two-year Leadership Development program. He is also certified by the Project Management Institute for Essentials in Project management.

Stines will complete the Local Government Leadership Institute program with the S.C. City-County Managers Association March 2025.

He recently completed the L-273 Floodplain Manager Course with the National Flood Insurance Program through the SC Department of Natural Resources.



