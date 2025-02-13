Blythewood library offers array of Black History reads

By

Checkout associate Molly McConnell arranges a display of Black History themed books. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Library is celebrating Black History Month with a large display of books by black authors or that pertain to black history, black achievements and black cultures. They include books for children, teens, and adults.

The colorful display is located on a table to the left as one enters the library and includes such authors as Maya Angelou, Renee Watson, and Adib Khorram.

“This display of books has been very popular this month,” said Librarian Heather Langdale as Checkout Associate Molly McConnell placed new selections on five display stands left empty on the table after rapid checkouts. “Those five were checked out just this morning,” Langdale said.

She said that, besides an array of books about black history, the Blythewood library is also offering several programs and events during February that feature black history themes.

“One of our librarians, Kenyanah Bryant, will be facilitating a program that combines the two February themes of black history and heart health,” Langdale said.

That program, STEAM Studio: Black History Month Inventors, explores the inventions of inventor and engineer Otis Boykin who is credited with inventing the pacemaker. A native Texan, Boykin lived from 1920 to 1982.

Langdale said the program is offered from 3 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Blythewood Library, and that those who attend should come ready to create, learn, and be inspired by the wonders of science.

“Participants will make a functional heart to learn how hearts work, the important role of pacemakers, and how these inventions help people live better lives,” Langdale said.

Besides the special programs offered during black history month, Langdale said some of the library’s regular programs and events will also be themed around black history month.

“Our children’s story time, for instance, will highlight black authors and illustrators and focus on stories, songs and more,” she said. Story time is held from 10 – 10:45 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22.

The library’s regularly scheduled Hands on Art event (10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25) will feature a black history month edition themed, ‘Simple art fun for the very young. Dress for a mess!’

“And there are many other black history month themed programs and events at other Richland system libraries,” Langdale said.

Music lovers might want to attend an evening with jazz saxophonist Dante Lewis, celebrated for his dynamic performances and captivating musicality, according to a printout of events at other library locations.

Lewis will be sharing his talent and stories, blending engaging conversation with soulful melodies from 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Cooper Library, 5317 Trenholm Road in Columbia.

And just a short way down I-77, at the Northeast Library (located at 7490 Parklane Road in Columbia), there will be a Black history Month Jubilee Celebration with open mic poetry, African dance, and a cooking demonstration by Chef Floyd.

The library printout states, “This will be a festive occasion where families can enjoy learning the history of certain African-American dishes and why they were created. The program, scheduled from 6 – 7:45 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, will be hosted by Rasheen Richardson and Shak-A Latte.

For more information about the Blythewood Library’s offerings during Black History Month, go to https://www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/Blythewood, call 803-691-0986, or stop by the library at 218 McNulty Street and pick up the printout listing all the programs, times and dates for black history programs and events at all the libraries in the Richland library system.