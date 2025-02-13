CFK & CFKN finalist for Palmetto’s Finest

By

Editors Note: Center for Knowledge North is located in Blythewood on the campus of Muller Road Middle School; Center for Knowledge is located on the campus of EL Wright Middle School. The two campuses operate as one school.

BLYTHEWOOD — The Center for Knowledge (CFK) and Center for Knowledge North (CFKN) have been recognized as finalists for the 2025 Palmetto’s Finest Awards. The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) presents the award to schools that offer the best in innovative, effective educational programs.

“Being named a finalist for this prestigious award is a tremendous honor for our entire school community,” said Principal Jessica Agee. “This recognition reflects the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our students, staff, and families.

“It is a true privilege to be part of such an inspiring and collaborative team. Together, we strive every day to create a positive and supportive learning environment where every child can thrive.”

Though the campuses for CFK and CFKN are in separate locations, the two operate as one school. Across both campuses, over 520 total students are enrolled in grades K through 5.

CFK and CFKN are official Core Knowledge schools that provide an accelerated academic environment designed to challenge and engage students. Students experience an especially robust English Language Arts program, featuring literacy-rich classrooms that move beyond traditional reading basics to engage with above-grade-level materials.

The centers are one of 12 finalists across the state. To be eligible schools submitted a 20-page application followed by an onsite examination visit from a review committee. The finalists then undergo a second onsite evaluation before the winners are selected this spring.

The second site visit for CFK and CFKN is scheduled for Feb. 17-21. The Palmetto’s Finest awardee announcement will be announced via a live stream April 30.