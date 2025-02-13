Debbie Winner won!

By

Jimmy Ray Douglas presents prize money to Debbie Winner. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – This year’s winner of The Voice’s Bracket Challenge is a triple winner – her name is Debbie Winner, she won $200 by picking the most winners in the Challenge, and her favorite football team, Ohio State, won the college football championship.

A native of Ohio, Winner said she and her husband, Herb, moved to Ridgeway 19 years ago.

“I support the Buckeyes as well as the Cleveland Browns,” Winner said. “So, I was thrilled that Ohio State won and that I won $200 as well.”

When Winner came to pick up her winnings, she wore her favorite Ohio State shirt and posed with Jimmy Ray Douglas, who sponsored this year’s competition. Douglas is the only two-time winner of the newspaper’s contest.

Besides following the Buckeyes, Winner also plays pickleball in her spare time and participates in a women’s group at Transfiguration Catholic church on Wilson Blvd.

Winner was one of only three participants to place Ohio State in the National Championship game – and the only one to correctly predict their win.

No one picked Ohio State to face Notre Dame in the National Championship game, and Notre Dame was chosen by only two contest participants to win the title.

Georgia and Oregon were the most popular selections – each chosen to win 24 times. Clemson received three picks.