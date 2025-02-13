Hoof & Paw donates $9,250 to spay, neuter Fairfield pets

By

Hoof and Paw President Kathy Faulk, left, and member Boo Major, right, present a check for $7,250 to Joanne Shaw Director of the Fairfield County Animal Shelter. | Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – On behalf of Hoof and Paw, President Kathy Faulk and member Boo Major – both Fairfield residents – presented a check for $7,250 to Joanne Shaw, Director of the Fairfield County Animal Shelter, to be used to fund spay-neuter surgeries for shelter-bound animals. The group also presented a $2,000 check to Samira Yaghi (Because of Roscoe) to fund spay-neuter surgeries for community animals.

“We are funding these good works tonight because we care deeply about the animals in Fairfield County,” Faulk told council members.

Since 2020, Hoof and Paw has donated over $100,000 to the Fairfield County animal shelter.

“Our intent is to help our community and our beloved animals in the county,” Faulk said. “We are devoted and constantly working to improve animal welfare in Fairfield County. The puppies continue to pour in and in the last three weeks our shelter has had 40+ intakes!

“In addition to that number, one of our rescue partners who helps Fairfield quite a bit by pulling the shelter animals into their rescue program currently has 104 puppies in their care. We are passionate about spay-neuter for obvious reasons,” Faulk said.

Hoof and Paw is also passionate to help senior citizens keep their pets, and provides food for the cats and dogs of those Fairfield seniors who qualify through the program with Christian Assistance Bridge in Blythewood.

“We hope to one day provide pet food through Fairfield’s Meals on Wheels program as well. Why? Because it is the right thing to do and because we all have a responsibility to care for these animals,” Faulk said.