Man found dead near campground in Fairfield Co.

By

Photo: Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office

WINNSBORO — A man who was found dead near the Broad River Campground on State Hwy 215 S., has been identified as 54-year-old Luis Olmeda, according to Fairfield County Corner Chris Hill.

Hill said Olmeda was found at around 5 p.m., on Feb. 6 by a resident of the campground where Olmeda lived. The campground is in the southwestern part of Fairfield County.

The body was found approximately 30 yards into the wood line, outside the RV campground. There are no signs of foul play, and it appears to be a natural death, according to Hill. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.