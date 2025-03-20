Ad hoc committee applicants not required to submit qualifications

By

Goldbach: I Don’t Know If Any Represent Animal Welfare Organizations

WINNSBORO – The seven members of the newly formed animal control advisory ad hoc committee were not required to submit applications or their qualifications for the positions before being appointed by county council.

Only one application was sub­mitted, according to the county’s Public Information Officer Gene Stephens. No information was made available that would testify as to how or whether any of the seven committee members meet the qualifications outlined in the guidelines for appointment. The guidelines state that, “the com­mittee shall include animal wel­fare organizations, recognized and licensed animal breeders, the hunting community and the general public.”

When Fairfield County Council members were asked during the March 10, 2025, council meeting to vote for or against seven nom­inees for the animal control ad hoc advisory committee, some council members say they were not provided with this informa­tion. Councilman Don Goldbach stated prior to the vote that, “I don’t know all these folks or if any represent animal welfare or­ganizations…”

Other than information Gold­bach presented about Kathy Faulk and Boo Major, nominees’ qualifications were not dis­cussed or revealed during the meeting.

Faulk, president of Hoof and Paw, an animal welfare orga­nization, and Boo Major, also a member of Hoof and Paw and other Fairfield animal welfare organizations, were nominated and recommended for the ad hoc committee but were not ap­pointed.

The Voice obtained emails sent to council members by Fairfield County’s Clerk to Council Kim­berly Roberts regarding the sub­mission of applications by the candidates for the committee.

In one email, dated Feb. 10, Roberts reminded council mem­bers to “have your representa­tive [candidate] fill out an ap­plication and return it to me as soon as possible. I have attached an application for convenience.”

A second email from Rob­erts to council members, dated the following morning, Feb. 11, stated, “I need to make a correc­tion to the email sent last night. Your representative [candidate] does NOT [Robert’s emphasis] need to fill out an application for this committee. Once you have received confirmation of his/her willingness to serve, send that name to me. Remember, the per­son does not have to be in your district.”

The names of candidates that were approved by council are: Laura Thomas, Katie Odom, Liz Bankhead, Aimee Griffith, Ann Corrao, Roger Gaddy, and Jerome Armstrong.

It was also not announced or included on the March 10, 2025, agenda which council member nominated which candidate(s).

Stephens said contact infor­mation for the ad hoc committee members was not available at this time.

The mission and purpose of the ad hoc committee, as stated in guidelines, is for “the sole purpose of reviewing the current animal control ordinance and the draft amendment to the current regulations to make recommendations for improvements and alterations to county council. The committee is not to make recommendations regarding the operations of the animal control department or changes to the current animal shelter or its operations.”

The committee, according to the guidelines, “shall consist of seven members appointed by county council. Representation on the committee shall include animal welfare organizations, recognized and licensed animal breeders, the hunting community and the general public. Representation by county council district is not required.”

No one in the Fairfield Animal Control Department was included on the ad hoc committee.

The guidelines further state that, “the committee shall have 120 days from the date of creation to complete its review. On or before the end of this period, the committee shall provide a written report with recommendations to county council. Once the report is provided to county council, the committee will be dissolved unless otherwise extended by official action of county council.”