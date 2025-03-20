Fairfield County Veteran’s Affairs hosts annual Vet’s Expo March 28

By

WINNSBORO — Fairfield County Department of Veteran’s Affairs will host its fourth annual Veteran’s Expo, Friday March 28 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Fairfield County Recreation Center located at 1851 US-321 Bypass N, Winnsboro, SC 29180.

“The Veterans’ Expo is a way to connect to veterans and their families in Fairfield County with vendors and supporters who provide services ranging from behavioral health to insurance,” says Veteran’s Affairs Director, Albertha Woodard.

The expo will provide information from over forty vendors, including free health screenings for veterans and their families. Food will be provided by Hot Rod Food Truck.