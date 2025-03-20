You are here: Home / Schools / FCSD barber students take top state awards

FCSD barber students take top state awards

March 20, 2025 By Barbara Ball
Christopher Jackson, left, Kentrell Foster, Kalen Diggs, Tyler McCants, Jared Dixon, Krish Patel, and Instructor Marwen McKnight at the Palmetto State Barbers’ Association awards in Conway. | Photos: Contributed

WINNSBORO – The talented barber students from Fair­field Career and Technol­ogy Center’s (FCTC) Bar­bering pro­gram recently competed in the Annual Catherine Kelly Battle of the Schools in Conway, SC, where they delivered an outstanding performance earning multi­ple top awards.

  • Christopher Jackson placed first in Haircutting
  • Kentrell Foster placed sec­ond in Hair­cutting
  • Jared Dixon placed sec­ond in Hair Design

Competing against both high school and adult students from across the state, the Fair­field Central students show­cased exceptional skill, cre­ativity, and dedication to their craft, according to school dis­trict Dr. Tony Hemingway.

Their success highlights the high-quality education and hands-on training they receive at the Fairfield County Technol­ogy Center.

The event was held in Conway, S.C.

  • Jackson
  • Foster
  • Dixon

