FCSD barber students take top state awards

WINNSBORO – The talented barber students from Fairfield Career and Technology Center’s (FCTC) Barbering program recently competed in the Annual Catherine Kelly Battle of the Schools in Conway, SC, where they delivered an outstanding performance earning multiple top awards.
- Christopher Jackson placed first in Haircutting
- Kentrell Foster placed second in Haircutting
- Jared Dixon placed second in Hair Design
Competing against both high school and adult students from across the state, the Fairfield Central students showcased exceptional skill, creativity, and dedication to their craft, according to school district Dr. Tony Hemingway.
Their success highlights the high-quality education and hands-on training they receive at the Fairfield County Technology Center.
The event was held in Conway, S.C.
