FJWSS to break ground on connector line

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday, March 26, at 2 p.m. for the start of construction of the Winnsboro Connector Line Project. This line is being paid for with a $10M SCIIP grant from the SC Rural Infrastructure Authority.

When completed, the line will supplement some of the wastewater capacity needs of Fairfield County with the connector line to the Winnsboro Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the FJWSS Winnsboro Connector Pump Station, 399 E. Peach Rd., Ridgeway, SC 29130.