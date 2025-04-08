8th annual yard sale for shelter animals set for Sat.

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Looking for some great buys for your home, you closet, or sports paraphernalia? You’ll most likely find that and more at the 8th annual Fairfield Animal Shelter Big Yard Sale this Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church parking lot in Blythewood.

The list of items you will find at rock bottom prices is endless – Kate Spade and Coach purses, toys, games, unique plants (rubber plants, confederate roses, century plants, jade plants, ladies of the night, irises, arrowhead, pothos, spider plants, prickly pear cactus, butterfly bushes, lambs ear, angel wing Begonias, teal bush babies, tomato plants, herbs, a Japanese maple tree), furniture, pet supplies and equipment, chandeliers and lamps, clothing, baked goods, home décor, books, kitchen items and so much more.

And the good your purchases will do for the animals in Fairfield County is endless as well. Your purchases will help provide emergency/urgent medical funds for shelter animals. The annual Big Yard Sale is the biggest one-day fundraiser of the year for emergency medical funds. All proceeds from the sale items go towards paying veterinarian fees at vet clinics that care for sick, injured, abused, abandoned and neglected Fairfield County animals.

About 23 friends of the animals are coming out throughout the day to volunteer their time for either set up (6-8), during the sale (8-2), or take down (2-4).

The sale is held from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, April 12, in the parking lot of Blythewood’s Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Boney Road in Blythewood.