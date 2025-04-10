A/H-Tax Advsiory Committee awards $194K for tourism

By

H/A Tax advisory committee members Dwayne Robinson (left), Domenic Nappa, Susan Yenner, Jennifer Eickmeyer, and Chair Paulette Mumma initially voting for full funding for the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. Absent were members Tina Johnson and Phyllis Watkins.

WINNSBORO – During an Accommodation/Hospitality Tax advisory committee meeting on March 31 at the Fairfield County Government Complex, committee members approved $194.052 to be awarded from local accommodation and hospitality tax revenue to five non-profit organizations to promote tourism in Fairfield County.

At the beginning of the meeting, Chair Paulette Mumma stressed the importance of members recusing themselves due to any potential conflict of interest, and when the request by the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce for $65,052 in funding came up toward the middle of the meeting, Mumma said she would, in fact, have to recuse herself concerning the Chamber’s request. According to Dylan Pullen, president of the chamber, Mumma’s daughter is the tourism director for the Chamber.

But instead of recusing herself, she proceeded to participate in the discussion and initially voted in favor of fully funding the request.

“Alright, so the next one on the table is Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce. At this time,” Mumma said, “I actually need to recuse myself from this discussion. So, guys, I’m going to leave it to you. But I’ll help run this for you.

“We need a motion to fund this in full. Or partially fund,” she said. “So, you’d like it fully funded?” she asked, as she nodded ‘yes’, continuing to pursue the issue.

“Any motion to discuss?” she asked, shaking her head ‘no.’ There was no discussion.

“All in favor?” she asked, nodding her head ‘yes,’ then raising her arm into the air to vote for full funding.

“Oh, I can’t vote,” she said, pulling her arm down, then pointing to another committee member who had not voted. “You guys have to vote.” All three voted to fully fund the Chamber’s request. Jennifer Eickmeyer recused herself as the representative of Carolina Adventure World. She is associated with a financial partnership between the Chamber and County Music Television, according to Dylan Pullen, Chamber president.

Two members of the board were absent for the vote – Tina Johnson and Phyllis Watkins.

A majority of the committee – four members – are closely or financially associated with the Chamber or members of the Chamber – Tina Johnson, chair of the Chamber board; Mumma, Eickmeyer, and Dominick Nappa who owns the restaurant where the Chamber holds its breakfast meetings.

No one previously recused themselves when the funding requests were presented at the March 10th meeting.

SC Code of Laws SECTION 8-13-700. Use of official position or office for financial gain; disclosure of potential conflict of interest.

Section 8-13-700(B) provides as follows: … A public official, public member, or public employee who, in the discharge of his official responsibilities, is required to take an action or make a decision which affects an economic interest of himself, a member of his immediate family, an individual with whom he is associated, or a business with which he is associated shall:

(1) prepare a written statement describing the matter requiring action or decisions and the nature of his potential conflict of interest with respect to the action or decision;

(4) if he is a public official, other than a member of the General Assembly, he shall furnish a copy of the statement to the presiding officer of the governing body of any agency, commission, board, or of any county, municipality, or a political subdivision thereof, on which he serves, who shall cause the statement to be printed in the minutes and require that the member be excused from any votes, deliberations, and other actions on the matter on which the potential conflict of interest exists and shall cause the disqualification and the reasons for it to be noted in the minutes.

During the March 31 meeting, other funding awards were made as follows: