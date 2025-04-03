Armed suspect captured after Fairfield County K9 team tracks him over a mile

By

K9 Lieutenant Alan Cox and his partner Dano joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2024. | Contributed

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – On the evening of Wednesday, March 26, 2025, officers from Winnsboro Department of Public Safety (WPSD) responded to a citizen report of multiple known gang members brandishing firearms in the Zion Hill area.

According to a report from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, after WDPS officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a lawful traffic stop, several individuals bolted from the car, including a 17-year-old armed suspect.

Recognizing the danger posed by an armed fugitive, officers called in K9 Lieutenant Alan Cox and his highly trained partner, K9 Dano.

After a quick briefing, the K9 team began their track at the last known location of the fleeing suspect.

For over a mile and a half, K9 Dano led officers through dense woods, cemeteries, open streets, and residential areas, navigating fences and challenging terrain, according to the report. Despite multiple distractions—including at least ten different people crossing the suspect’s trail and even the presence of animals—K9 Dano never wavered.

As they approached Manigault Street, officers received critical intel that the suspect was hiding on a nearby porch.

Dano’s tracking led the team directly to the suspect’s location—just in time to see the suspect make a run for it. With officers in position, the suspect was quickly taken into custody without injury and without the need for K9 apprehension.

“This is yet another example of the invaluable role K9 teams play in law enforcement,” the release from the Sheriff’s office said. “The ability of these highly trained dogs to track, locate, and assist in the apprehension of dangerous individuals keeps our officers and community safe.

“A huge shout out to K9 Lieutenant Cox and K9 Dano for an outstanding job. Their relentless pursuit, teamwork, and professionalism are a testament to the power of K9 policing.”