Arts on the Ridge, Museum Day set for May 2 & 3

RIDGEWAY – This year’s Arts on the Ridge on May 2, is more than a one-day festival. It will be joined by a new, one-day event in downtown Ridgeway – Museum Day on May 3.

Arts on the Ridge kicks off with tours of the town, shopping at Ridgeway’s great shops, dining all day and Art Night at the town’s new museum that evening from 6-8 p.m.

The artsy evening will feature visual artists and their paintings of ‘The Essence of Ridgeway,” art viewing and sales, and a reception with music by Sherri Cafaro and Friends band.

This next day, museum lovers will want to follow the train tracks and museum trail from Blythewood (Blythewood Historical Museum, 100 McNulty St.) to Ridgeway (the Isaac Thomas Historical Museum), then on to Winnsboro for an adventurous journey into history (the Fairfield County Museum at 231 S. Congress Street, and the SC Railroad Museum at 110 Industrial Park Road).

In Ridgeway, the Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum, located at 130 E. Church Street and Museum Alley will feature museum tours from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Featured events at the Ridgeway museum will include storytelling from 10 – 11 a.m. and again at 2 – 3 p.m.; Tom Poland, southern writer book signing and sales from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; and Nancy Owens’ guitar performance from 1 – 2 p.m.