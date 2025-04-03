By

Photo: Town of Blythewood

Blythe the Boa | Photo: Ashley Ghere

BLYTHEWOOD – Under the guidance of Blythewood residents Janet Robinson and Cindy Merritt and town hall employee Jordan Langland, the Blythe the Boa rock project came to life Saturday in Doko Park along the storybook trail behind town hall.

Tokens were distributed to the first 100 children – redeemed for a Blythe the Boa swag bag. There were also coupons for a complimentary pizza slice from Doko Station and for a complimentary single scoop of ice cream from Sweet Pea’s Ice Cream and Café. Solid Ground Landscape Supply donated the rocks which are still available for painting and placing on the end of the rock snake. Mayor Sloan Griffin unveiled the sign marking the path where Blythe the Boa slithers.

“Seeing the excitement on the children’s faces as they painted and added their rocks to Blythe was priceless,” said Robinson. “This was truly an honor and a gift. It was done for you and our children.”