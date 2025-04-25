Blythewood council to hold press conference, announcing call for change in town’s form of government

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Four members of the Blythewood town council will hold a press conference outside Doko Manor at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 28, according to an email sent out Friday afternoon to area media outlets by Mayor Pro Tem Donald Brock.

The purpose of the press conference, according to Brock, is to alert the public to a proposed ordinance that calls for a change in the form of the local government.

That ordinance will be discussed and voted on during the regular monthly town council meeting that immediately follows at 6 p.m.

Brock and Councilmembers Rich McKenrick, Andrea Fripp, and Erica Page will be conducting the press conference. The Voice was unable to reach Mayor Sloan Griffin for comment. There has been no public announcement from Griffin as to whether he will be attending the press conference.

The Town of Blythewood currently governs under a Mayor-Council form of government and the proposed ordinance will ask the citizens to consider a change to the Council-Manager form of government.

The Doko Manor is located at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle, Blythewood, SC 29016.