Church in Ridgeway targeted

RIDGEWAY – Fairfield County Fire Service responded to Lebanon United Presbyterian Church in Ridgeway around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 7 for a smoking church van, according to an incident report from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished the flames and found the driver’s side window smashed with a brick, the report stated.
Simultaneously, sheriff’s deputies responding to an alarm at the church discovered two bricks had been thrown through a window, according to the report.
SLED Arson and ATF agents, and Fairfield Fire Service join the Sheriff’s office in the ongoing investigation.