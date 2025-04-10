Church in Ridgeway targeted

By

Lebanon United Presbyterian Church

RIDGEWAY – Fairfield County Fire Service responded to Lebanon United Presbyterian Church in Ridgeway around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 7 for a smoking church van, according to an incident report from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished the flames and found the driver’s side window smashed with a brick, the report stated.

Simultaneously, sheriff’s deputies responding to an alarm at the church discovered two bricks had been thrown through a window, according to the report.

SLED Arson and ATF agents, and Fairfield Fire Service join the Sheriff’s office in the ongoing investigation.

A brick was found in inside the van near smashed the driver’s side window.