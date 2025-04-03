Council mum on details of Doko property purchase

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The executive session was the only item on the agenda of a special called meeting held at noon, Tuesday in the Manor. The item called for “discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements and proposed purchase of real property – Doko Park.”

Following executive session, four council members voted on a motion to purchase the unnamed property. Councilwoman Andrea Fripp was absent.

Councilman Rich McKenrick made the motion, “to authorize Councilman McKenrick and the town attorney to negotiate a purchase agreement for the real property as discussed in executive session upon the terms and conditions discussed in executive session. I further move to authorize the signing and execution by the Mayor or Mayor pro tem of a purchase and sale agreement for the real property as discussed in executive session upon the terms and conditions discussed in executive session. In addition, I further move that the funds used to satisfy this purchase be directed out of the current H-tax funds.”

Council had previously called a special meeting for Friday morning, March 28, with the only item on that agenda being an executive session for the same “discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements and proposed purchase of real property – Doko Park.”

Council members have not announced the specific property on Doko Park or the price the Town is paying for the property associated with Doko Meadows Park.

This is the fourth piece of property the town has purchased associated with Doko Park within the last three years.

In March of 2024, the Town purchased a .60 acre parcel for $72,500. The property sits on the perimeter of Doko Meadows Park and faces Sandfield Road.

In June, 2023, council purchased the 36-acre McLean property at the corner of Langford and Sandfield Roads for $2.7 million (through a facilities corporation transaction) for sports or possibly for a multi-use purpose.

In August 2022, council purchased a 4.58-acre parcel on McLean Road, across from the park, for $250,000. Almost half of that land includes a pond and wetlands. Council’s proposed use of the parcel is for youth sports fields and a continuation of the Doko Meadows walking trail.