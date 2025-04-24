Fairfield County announces FAYAT Group expansion

By

WINNSBORO — FAYAT Group, a producer of road equipment, moved its BOMAG North American headquarters to Ridgeway just over 10 years ago, and last month announced that it’s expanding those operations with a $13.7 million investment that’s expected to create 75 new jobs.

The company will be expanding the Fairfield County operations for its Road Equipment Division by building a new 100,000-square-foot parts distribution facility at 321 Blue Granite Parkway to improve its aftersales support for customers throughout North America and allow FAYAT to increase its localization of production for road machinery at an existing facility.

In addition to the new facility, FAYAT is building a 10,000-square-foot state-of-the-art customer training center on its current site.

The company relocated its American headquarters to Ridgeway in 2015, and this year is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its Ridgeway facility which currently employs more than 120 people in Fairfield County. FAYAT operates in 170 countries with more than 23,000 employees worldwide.

Fairfield County Council unanimously approved the fee-in-lieu of tax agreement for the project last month. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development also approved job development credits related to the project.

Fairfield County was selected for the expansion for multiple reasons, company officials say, including the outstanding relationship that FAYAT officials say exists between the county and the company.

“The county is excited to welcome this investment,” said Fairfield County Administrator Vic Carpenter. “The FAYAT Group could have chosen anywhere in the world to locate, but after 10 years of engaging in successful business here, and a location that can’t be beat, they knew that Fairfield was the Natural Choice.”

Because of the continued support that FAYAT receives from Fairfield, company officials say Fairfield County has helped ensure the company’s success.

Operations for the new facility are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Founded in France in 1957, FAYAT, through its Road Equipment Division, produces and assembles equipment for all steps of the road lifecycle – asphalt production, application, compaction, road maintenance, sweeping, cold milling, stabilization and recycling – as well as airport vehicles.

Individuals interested in joining the FAYAT team should contact Michelle Tobin ([email protected]).