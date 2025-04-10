High speed chase winds through Blythewood and Fairfield

By

Murphy

Phillips

RICHLAND/FAIRFIELD – Two people have been arrested after a high speed chase that ended in a crash on U.S. Hwy 34.

Gregory Murphy, 36, and Raian Phillips, 29, led Richland County deputies on a high speed chase that began in Forest Acres and ended in a crash in Fairfield County.

On April 7, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Richland County deputies were alerted to a 2004 Black Ford Escape on Two Notch Road that had been reported stolen from West Columbia.

When a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a suspicious vehicle stop using lights and sirens, the vehicle immediately increased to a high speed, driving recklessly towards Two Notch Road, according to an incident report. The Ford Escape evaded stop-sticks by pulling into a dead-end business parking lot.

The vehicle turned onto Two Notch Road and ran several red lights before entering northbound I-77, the report stated. The vehicle then increased to triple-digit speeds, crossing all lanes of traffic and driving on the shoulder of the highway.

After taking Blythewood exit 24, the vehicle drove into oncoming traffic on Wilson Boulevard/U.S. Hwy 21 several times, according to the report. At one point, a clear bag with white contents was thrown out of the vehicle, the report stated.

The vehicle continued on Wilson Boulevard/U.S. Highway 21/Main Street through Blythewood area toward Ridgeway. The chase eventually turned onto to U.S. Hwy 34 west of Ridgeway and continued for several miles before crashing into a deep embankment and then into a large pool of water where it stopped at Mood Harrison Road.

The two passengers, Murphy and Phillips, were detained without incident. Both had parole violation warrants, according to the report. The 2004 Ford was confirmed stolen out of West Columbia.

Murphy was arrested for reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of stolen vehicle, and an outstanding warrant. Raian was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Both passengers were transported to a local hospital and released, then booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.