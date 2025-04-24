Jenkinsville woman dies in crash on Hwy 321 S

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill identified Carrie Green, 78, of Jenkinsville from a fatal accident that occurred on Monday April 14, 2025.

According to Hill, Green was the back seat passenger of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle in an accident that occurred at the intersection of Hwy 321 Business S and US Hwy 321.

First responders arrived on scene of the accident, extricated Green, and began life saving measures. She was transported to Prisma Health Richland Memorial where she died from her injuries, according to Hill.

Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the accident.