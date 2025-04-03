Fairfield County Library offers free tax prep

WINNSBORO – Need help preparing your taxes? You might be eligible for free tax preparation at the Fairfield County Library. But this offer ends soon.
First, call the circulation desk to make an appointment with the tax preparer by calling 803-635-4971. Appointments are on Wednesdays, 5 – 7 p.m. until April 16.
Bring with you the following:
- Social Security Card or ITIN card/letter for everyone that appears on your return.
- Photo Identification
- All 2024 tax documents received (W-2, 1099 forms)
- Checking or savings account and routing numbers for direct deposit of eligible refunds/credits.
- Records of child care and education related expenses
- Information pertaining to health insurance coverage (form 1095-A)
- Identity protection PIN (IP PIN) if issued by IRS
- Copy of 2023 tax returns, if not done at a VITA site