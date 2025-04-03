Low-cost vet clinic opens to serve Fairfield and surrounding areas

By

Touring the surgery room in the new clinic are, from left: Joe Sanders and his dog Coco, Winnsboro Town Mgr. Chris Clauson, Dr. Robbie Chappell DVM, Dr. Frank Hoogeweg DVM, and Mayor John McMeekin | Photos: Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – The new Community Partners Vet Clinic in Winnsboro is open for business to help cats and dogs in Fairfield County and the surrounding counties. Approximately 75 people attended a ribbon cutting for the town’s newly refurbished vet clinic on Friday, March 28.

Renee Murphy, president of PETSinc recognized Winnsboro Mayor John McMeekin, Town Manager Chris Clauson, and town council for giving the clinic a home; to the three veterinarians for their efforts to bring low-cost vet services to the county; and to those who donated financially to the project, specifically Jimmy Ray Douglas for his donation of $10,000.

Animal advocate and volunteer Sonja Murphy gave special recognition to Bob Innes who initiated the project and oversaw its completion. Formerly Director of Animal Control for Fairfield County, Innes is now a project manager for PETSinc. Murphy also thanked all the volunteers and specifically Barbara Pierce and her husband Danny for showing up to work every day for months; Christy Buchanan who painted the heart logo and the wall tiles dedicated to the donors; and to the many others who had a stake in completing the project.

The clinic is a community animal welfare initiative between the Town of Winnsboro, Dr. Robert Chappell, DVM, and PETSinc.

It was the goal of these partners and many dedicated volunteers and donors to provide a facility in Fairfield County where affordable vet care would be available to everyone’s dogs and cats.

The Town provided an unused building free of charge to the group.

“When Bob Innes, at PETSinc, asked if we had a building they could use for a vet clinic, we actually had one. I have pictures of what it looked like before you cleaned it up,” said Winnsboro Town Manager Chris Clauson. “You all have done an amazing job renovating that building,” Clauson told those attending the grand opening. “It was a lot of work, and I’m going to miss my daily texts from Bob now that it’s finished,” Clauson joked prior to the ribbon cutting.

“People who love animals are the best people in the world,” Mayor John McMeekin said. “You are a good group of people who have donated your time and labor to a very worthy cause. And we thank you for that.”

PETSinc, Dr. Chappell and two other vets (Dr. Frank Hoogeweg and Dr. Deborah Murphy) are providing veterinary services at the clinic.

With the partnership formed, an army of volunteers was quickly assembled to begin cleaning, scraping, painting, repairing, and turning a run-down building into a fine vet clinic. Innes and the volunteers raised more than $25,000 to pay the costs.

With the county shelter overrun with un-spayed/un-neutered, stray, abandoned, neglected, and abused bully breeds, and with regular veterinary services scarce or no longer available in the town, an affordable vet service was not just a desire, but a necessity, according to Innes.

Inside, the 1,600 square foot facility looks like any other well-appointed veterinary clinic, including an ample waiting room, two intake/examination rooms, a surgery room that will accommodate two surgeons, a large recovery room, a kennel area, and a large restroom. With an attractive entry area, new flooring, freshly painted pastel walls, and lots of windows across the front, Innes said he’s very proud of it.

“Our aim is to provide good care – specifically spay and neuter surgeries at first – at prices that people can afford,” Innes said. He said the services are not limited to Fairfield. “Anyone can bring their pets here for care. We welcome pet owners from Blythewood and other areas.”

There are a number of ways for animal advocates to help sustain the clinic – purchasing benches, providing pet supplies, helping raise funds, and volunteering to help with the animals.

Initially, the clinic will be open only on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“As business increases, the clinic will be open more frequently,” Innes said.

To donate or volunteer, email Innes at [email protected]. The new clinic is located at 325 S. Vanderhorst Street in Winnsboro.

Town Manager Chris Clauson, PETSinc’s Bob Innes, and Mayor John McMeekin cut the ribbon.

Cindy Merritt with her dog, who has to wear sunglasses



Boo Major & Russet



Jane Boyter and Deborah Richelle.

WLTX interviews Mayor John McMeekin

Donna Palmiere donated the new toilet.

PETSinc Project Manager Bob Innes and Pelham Lyles

Christy Buchanan with the heart she designed for the tile wall.

Akeba Johnson, PETSinc Mobile Unit Practice Manager

Volunteer Sonja Murphy and Renee McMurray, PETSinc President

Volunteers Danny and Barbara Pierce