BLYTHEWOOD – A section of Wilson Blvd/U.S. Hwy 21 will be closed three days in April to move long pieces of rail and materials across the highway. The closed section will be on either side of the entrance to Boomer Road.

Detour and road closure signs will be placed prior to road closure.

Closures will occur April 13 (10 hours) and Thursday, April 17 through Friday, April 18 (36 hours).