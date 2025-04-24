Richland County to hold public forum on comp plan at The Manor

By

COLUMBIA – Richland County is moving into the second phase of “Reimagine Richland,” the 10-year update of the county’s Comprehensive Plan. This document is designed to provide county leadership a long-term guide for making decisions about future development and conservation.

The Comprehensive Plan process is divided into three phases. As part of the current phase, plan development, Richland County is organizing a series of meetings to present land use scenarios and concepts for public input.

The meetings will be held throughout the county from May 1 through May 21. The Blythewood meeting will be held from 5 -7 p.m. at The Manor on Wednesday, May 14 at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle, adjacent to town hall.

The County encourages residents and businesses to attend, participate, and share ideas. County staff will provide information on the Comprehensive Plan, as well as proposed land use scenarios and recommendations for guiding principles, and be on hand to answer questions and take comments.

Those unable to attend the public forums can learn more about Reimagine Richland at www.richlandcountysc.gov/ReimagineRichland.