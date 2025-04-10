Robertson seeks help to become America’s Favorite Teacher

By

RIDGEWAY – Ridgeway native Kennedy (Kenny) Robertson has made it to the quarter-finals of the America’s Favorite Teacher contest.

Robertson

Robertson, who teaches at Lugoff-Elgin High School, says he is the unofficial spokesperson for “teachers who do too much but still love the kids.”

“This contest isn’t just about who can get the most votes,” Robertson said. “It’s about celebrating teachers who show up, stay late, and somehow still find time to laugh with students, grade papers, and convince ninth graders that deodorant is not optional.”

Reluctant to become a teacher, Robertson says the kids pulled him in.

“I saw how much they needed someone who saw them, believed in them…” he says. “Teaching isn’t just a job; it’s being the bridge between ‘Yale or jail,’ Wall Street or ‘the streets.’ It’s showing up when no one else does, being the right voice at the right time. My class isn’t just a place to learn—it’s the place to be. I teach because every kid deserves someone in their corner.”

If Robertson wins, he’ll receive $25,000, a feature in Reader’s Digest, and a trip to Hawaii – “which sounds like a dream,” he says, “until you remember I teach high school. I’ll probably still be grading work turned in late on the beach.”

Robertson says he is honored to represent the Ridgeway area and teaching through this competition.

“If you believe in what I do—and want to see a hometown boy take it all the way—vote daily and share the link with your people,” he says.

“I can’t win without you. Let’s bring this one home.”

To cast a vote for Robertson, visit americasfavteacher.org/2025/ kennedy-robertson.