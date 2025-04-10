SEC sends notice to voters: verify info for the next election

By

COLUMBIA – In an ongoing effort to maintain the integrity of South Carolina’s statewide voter registration list, the South Carolina State Election Commission (SEC) announced that over 190,000 voter confirmation cards will be mailed to individuals who have not voted since the 2020 General Election and have not since updated their voter information.

These mailings, conducted in compliance with the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, help confirm whether voters still reside at their registered addresses.

The vast majority of South Carolina’s approximate 3.4 million voters will be unaffected by the mailing. Anyone who has voted in an election since November 2020 or registered to vote during that time will not receive the notice. Anyone who has not participated in an election or not made an update to their registration record since November 2020 (about five percent of the state’s registered voters) will receive the notice.

“Accurate voter rolls are essential to protecting the integrity and security of our elections,” said Howie Knapp, Executive Director of the SEC. “If you receive a confirmation card, we urge you to respond promptly. Keeping your registration current not only safeguards your right to vote but also strengthens the integrity of the entire election process.”

Voters should sign, date, and return the pre-addressed, postage-paid postcard as soon as possible. Voters who do not confirm their registration status within 90 days will be made inactive. Even after being made inactive, voters who are still eligible will be permitted to vote after confirming their voter registration status.

Download an example of a confirmation card here.

Visit scVOTES.gov to download our election integrity resource to learn more information about confirmation mailings and other steps election officials take to maintain the list of registered voters.