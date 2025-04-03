Suspect in custody after dangerous I-77 incident

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Fairfield County deputies responded to a hazardous situation on Interstate 77 on April 1, 2025, involving an unidentified male pedestrian endangering himself and motorists.

According to a press release from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:00 PM, deputies were dispatched to the northbound lanes near mile marker 46 after reports of a man throwing objects into the roadway. Deputies located the individual, who refused offers of assistance and continued walking along the interstate.

The situation escalated when the suspect ran into traffic, attempted to jump onto a moving vehicle, and then entered the bed of a pickup truck before exiting and fleeing on foot, according to the report.

Deputies pursued the suspect, who resisted arrest and engaged in a physical altercation, resulting in injuries to one deputy. A Taser was deployed to safely subdue the individual. Both the suspect and the injured deputy were transported to medical facilities for evaluation, the report stated.

The suspect remains unidentified and is currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center. Pending identification, charges are expected, including Resisting Arrest with Violence and Pedestrian on Freeways.

The case remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.