Teens fire shots in downtown Blythewood

Bullet hole in the window of The Sharpe Shoppe Sunday morning. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – After what appeared to be a shootout between two groups of male teenagers in a parking lot on McNulty Road sometime after 1 a.m. Sunday, an eyewitness who was sitting in his car nearby told The Voice what he saw.

The Sharpe Shoppe window being replaced Sunday morning.

According to the witness, a large group of teens had gathered in the parking lot of the shopping center on McNulty Rd. The witness said he heard as many as 15-20 handgun shots.

The group broke up – some teens ran over behind the dumpsters in the parking lot of Comfort Inn, and, according to the witness, the two groups began firing another 10-15 shots toward each other.

He also witnessed a group of teenagers in the Waffle House area.

According to the witness, Richland County Sheriff’s deputies arrived within minutes of the shots. When they arrived, the teens scattered.

It was also reported that there was a shooting victim with a non-life-threatening injury at one of the businesses nearby.

According to the witness, Blythewood Road and other nearby town streets were largely taped off for several hours.

The eyewitness did not see any shooting at the Exxon Sharpe Shoppe, but The Voice photographed bullet holes in the window of the convenience store the next morning. The Sharpe Shoppe re-opened about 6 a.m. Sunday.

The Voice will continue to follow this developing story.