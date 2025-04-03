Village Church breaks ground on largest event venue in NE area

By

Eight church leaders and community members gathered at a prepared display of shiny shovels, where they donned hard hats for a symbolic turning of the soil. | Photos: Ashley Ghere

BLYTHEWOOD – Village Church in Blythewood hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 1,200-seat Worship Center on March 30, immediately following the Sunday church service.

The event was attended by a hundreds of church members and visitors, who strolled from the main sanctuary building – chatting and visiting in the sunshine – to an adjacent field where the new building will be located.

The brief ceremony began with a short message delivered by the church’s pastor, Erik Estep, and a request for the assembled group to spread out along the large, spray-painted outline of the future building’s perimeter, forming a living outline of the future church. It was a dramatic moment, heightened as Estep led the group in a prayer of faith and gratitude.

“This significant event marks a milestone in the church’s journey to accommodate the growing population and number of new families in surrounding communities,” Estep said.

He said the new Worship Center, at 574 Rimer Pond Road, will be the largest event venue in the northeast area, and is designed to serve the community and equip families to hear the gospel and grow in their faith for years to come.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter,” said Estep. “Our church has always been a place of spiritual growth, fellowship, and support. This new building will allow us to better serve our community and meet the needs of our growing congregation.”