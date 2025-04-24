Wings & Wheels set for May 10

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — The 20th annual Wings and Wheels Festival, hosted by the Fairfield County Aeronautics Commission, is scheduled for Saturday May 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fairfield County Airport.

The event is free to attend. Attendees can expect skydiving demonstrations, a display of fixed-wing aircrafts and first responder vehicles, a cruise-in car show, artisans, face painting, a bounce house, food vendors, a DJ and more.

Airplane rides by S&S Aviation will be available for purchase.

Live music will be provided by Ole Skool.

The South Carolina Railroad Museum, which runs near the airport, is offering a free train ride at 2 p.m. Free transportation to and from the airport is provided.

The airport is located at 1291 Runway Rd., Winnsboro. For more information contact Denise Bryan 803-635-1058 or [email protected] or the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce at 803-635-4242 or [email protected].